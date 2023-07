3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

A bull market isn't like a bus. You can't just wait for the next one to come along. That's why, when a bull run is looming on the horizon, the time to get your investment portfolio in shape is now, not later. History has shown that for every downturn, there's an upswing -- an economic echo, if you will. The bear might still be growling, but the bull is waiting in the wings, ready to charge.Now, this is not to say that the market will turn around tomorrow, or the day after, but one thing's certain: It will, eventually. And when it does, those prepared investors who had the foresight to hunt for value in the bear market could find themselves sitting rather comfortably. Once the bull kicks into high gear, you're likely to find those juicy discounts have dried up faster than a shallow puddle in the Florida sun. So, while the market keeps us guessing on the exact "when," investors can certainly prepare before the rally begins.In the spirit of staying ahead of the predictable curve, let's consider three promising stocks that are ripe for the picking. These bargain stocks could be just the ticket for those looking to position themselves for the next big bull run. Now, remember, these aren't just any stocks, these are high-quality, fundamentally sound high-tech businesses trading at very reasonable share prices. These stocks might just become your new best friends when the bull starts to trot.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel