Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
03.02.2026 16:01:00
3 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
Even within the hot technology space, there are still stocks trading at attractive valuations. This includes a few top artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Let's look at three ready for a bull run.While Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) isn't often mentioned when talking about bargain stocks, a case can certainly be made that the stock is currently trading at a bargain valuation. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 25 times based on analyst 2026 consensus, and a forward price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of under 0.7, Nvidia's stock is downright cheap for a company with its growth.Nvidia has established itself as the leader in AI infrastructure, as its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the main chips used to power AI workloads. Meanwhile, its CUDA software platform and networking portfolio have helped create a wide moat. With data center infrastructure spending expected to continue to grow rapidly over the next few years, Nvidia is a bargain tech stock to own. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
