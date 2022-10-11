|
11.10.2022 11:52:00
3 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market
The old adage that "a rising tide lifts all boats" is wrong. Boats that have already submerged won't rise at all. Similarly, a rising stock market doesn't lift all stocks.I'm not sure if there's an opposite to this saying. If there is, it's wrong too -- at least when applied to the stock market. A declining market doesn't pull all stocks down. As a case in point, here are three top biotech stocks that are defying the bear market.Few stocks in any sector have outperformed Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) in 2022. Shares of the big biotech are up more than 30% year to date. Vertex hasn't been in negative territory at all despite the overall market malaise.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!