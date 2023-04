3 Top Biotech Stocks Defying the Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market for biotech stocks has recently shown signs of slackening, but there are biotech stocks whose shares are already up by 50% or more to start this year.TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX), Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) and BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE) have attracted investors' interest because they all have new therapies with wide applications that have shown great promise.TG Therapeutics' launch of Briumvi, a therapy for relapsing multiple sclerosis, has been a quick success, even with competition from two other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies already on the market. Thanks to its strong sales, the stock is up more than 90% year to date.Continue reading