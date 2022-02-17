Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.02.2022 12:00:00
3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
Some stocks deliver quick gains -- and that's always exciting. But the true secret to a successful portfolio always includes those solid players that deliver great performance over the long term. How to find them? When it comes to biotech, I take a good look at the pipeline. That, after all, will determine whether the company has what it takes to generate revenue in the future. I also look at the general financial picture and the company's strategy. Those elements, too, will influence tomorrow's performance.Today, I've chosen three biotech companies that already are generating billions of dollars in revenue. But their stories don't stop here. These players have so much potential that you'll want to hang onto them for the long haul.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Biotech Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!