3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Sound investing is built on the practice of buying stock in companies whose products will become more in demand as years progress. Given the growing burden of chronic diseases, it's forecasted that the global pharmaceutical industry will compound at a 7% rate annually from $1.2 trillion in 2019 to $2.2 trillion by 2027. The promising outlook for the pharmaceutical industry bodes well for the highest quality pharma stocks. Let's take a look at three top-notch biotech stocks that appear to combine strong fundamentals with cheap valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading