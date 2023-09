3 Top Cathie Wood Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

It's a fundamental fact: Money managers who outperform are going to get noticed. It's why Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, and his greater than 4,400,000% return since taking the reins in 1965, garners so much attention.During the period of investment euphoria that lasted from late 2020 through 2021, when interest rates were at historic lows and fiscal stimulus was being pumped into the U.S. economy at a torrid pace, it was Ark Invest's CEO and chief investment officer Cathie Wood who shone brightest on Wall Street. The Ark Innovation ETF surged more than 300% from its March 2020 lows in less than a year, with innovative growth stocks leading the way.Based on required quarterly Form 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Wood's Ark Invest closed out June with approximately $15.1 billion in managed securities.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel