|
17.02.2022 14:30:00
3 Top Cloud Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Now
Cloud computing services are completely reshaping the IT industry. According to tech researcher Gartner, global spending on cloud will increase some 16% and home in on the $500 billion mark in 2022. Some estimates point to that figure reaching $1 trillion a year within the next five to 10 years. To facilitate all these new software services, though, new infrastructure needs to be built. That presents a huge opportunity for investors. Three companies that reported a strong conclusion to 2021 and a rosy outlook for 2022 are Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). Here's why each is a buy right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!