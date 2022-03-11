|
11.03.2022 17:30:00
3 Top Cryptos That Are Now Down Big Over the Past Year
There's been a lot of money made in cryptocurrency over the years, and most digital currencies are still trading higher over the past 12 months. Unfortunately for some investors, some of the more popular denominations have now declined over the past year.Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), and Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) have all fallen by at least 30% over the past 365 days. They are the exceptions to the rule -- for now -- but let's take a closer look. Let's see if we can break down why they have fallen out of favor. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!