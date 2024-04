3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in April

Cybersecurity companies are generally resistant to economic downturns, because their clients won't shut off their digital defenses to save a few dollars. Increasingly complex cyberattacks will also drive more companies to upgrade those defenses.However, it can also be tough for investors to spot the best long-term plays in the fragmented cybersecurity sector. So today, I'll review three straightforward plays on this growing market -- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) -- and explain why they're still reliable investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel