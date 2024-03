3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in March

According to Statista, the cybersecurity industry was worth just shy of $300 billion in 2022 and is projected to approach $540 billion by the decade's end. This underlines how serious corporations have become about protecting themselves and their data against hackers and malicious actors.It's an opportunity no long-term investor should skip past. The companies providing next-generation security solutions could grow for years to come.Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), SentinelOne (NYSE: S), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) are three cybersecurity stocks that fit this description. Long-term investors should consider buying them this month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel