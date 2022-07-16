|
3 Top Discounted Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Nothing tests the patience of investors like the market sell-off we have witnessed this year. Year to date, the widely followed S&P 500 index has dropped 19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fallen 27%. Bear markets are the ideal time to put money to work in great companies. Read why a team of Motley Fool contributors recently selected Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) as good places to park some money for the long haul.John Ballard (Starbucks): The bear market has pulled Starbucks shares down 34% year to date, but this top consumer brand looks like a solid investment choice at these discounted prices. Earlier this year, founder Howard Schultz returned as CEO, and he sees opportunities to further invest in the business to improve the customer experience and profitability. Continue reading
