3 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Dividend stocks can sometimes be deceptive. High yields can be cut and stocks with low payouts today could be paying you a much more significant amount in the future. The big takeaway is to focus on stocks that increase their dividend payments over time. This not only suggests that the current dividend is more likely to be safe, but that as long as the business is performing well, the company will continue bumping up its payout.Three dividend growth stocks you should consider adding today include Humana (NYSE: HUM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST). Although none of their payouts are terribly high, there's the potential to earn a lot of dividend income from these stocks over the long haul.