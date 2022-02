3 Top Dividend Kings That Can Outlast the Nasdaq Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's official, the Nasdaq Composite entered a bear market on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also entered a correction on Thursday after the S&P 500 entered a correction on Wednesday. A bear market is typically defined as a 20% or higher peak-to-trough decline, while a correction is a 10% peak-to-trough decline.Investors looking for stable companies that can outlast a prolonged bear market have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.6% backed by three Dividend Kings that have raised their dividends throughout past recessions. A Dividend King is an S&P 500 component that has paid and raised its annualized dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. Here's what makes all three companies great buys now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading