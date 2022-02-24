|
24.02.2022 16:29:03
3 Top Dividend Kings That Can Outlast the Nasdaq Bear Market
It's official, the Nasdaq Composite entered a bear market on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also entered a correction on Thursday after the S&P 500 entered a correction on Wednesday. A bear market is typically defined as a 20% or higher peak-to-trough decline, while a correction is a 10% peak-to-trough decline.Investors looking for stable companies that can outlast a prolonged bear market have come to the right place. Investing in equal parts Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.6% backed by three Dividend Kings that have raised their dividends throughout past recessions. A Dividend King is an S&P 500 component that has paid and raised its annualized dividend for at least 50 consecutive years. Here's what makes all three companies great buys now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!