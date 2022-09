3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been a brutal period for investors. All three major market indexes have declined at least 20%, the traditional definition of a bear market. Meanwhile, many stocks have fallen even further.If there is a silver lining to this year's downdraft in the stock market, it's providing investors with some great long-term investment opportunities. For example, dividend yields move inversely to stock prices. That means some top-notch dividend stocks currently offer even more attractive passive income streams. Three top dividend stocks that are down sharply and look like great buys right now are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).Shares of Brookfield Renewable are currently down 22.5% from their 2022 high. That decline has pushed up the company's dividend yield to 3.8%.Continue reading