|
08.04.2023 14:19:00
3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 21% to 78% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
The stock market creates incredible opportunities for individual investors to grow their savings over many years. Of course, the trade-off is the occasional market correction or dip that can make it difficult for some people to stay the course. Thankfully, many companies make these down days easier to tolerate by paying out some of their profits in dividend income. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top dividend stocks that would make great investments, in part because these stocks are trading at a discount. Here's why Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are ripe for the picking today.Jennifer Saibil (Paramount Global): Paramount is a well-known movie studio and owns several well-regarded TV channels, but it's not one of the leading names in streaming -- yet. Paramount's paid subscriber count of 77 million pales in comparison to industry leaders Netflix and Walt Disney, which both have more than 230 million. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|29,38
|0,10%