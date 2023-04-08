3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 21% to 78% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market creates incredible opportunities for individual investors to grow their savings over many years. Of course, the trade-off is the occasional market correction or dip that can make it difficult for some people to stay the course. Thankfully, many companies make these down days easier to tolerate by paying out some of their profits in dividend income. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top dividend stocks that would make great investments, in part because these stocks are trading at a discount. Here's why Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) are ripe for the picking today.Jennifer Saibil (Paramount Global): Paramount is a well-known movie studio and owns several well-regarded TV channels, but it's not one of the leading names in streaming -- yet. Paramount's paid subscriber count of 77 million pales in comparison to industry leaders Netflix and Walt Disney, which both have more than 230 million. Continue reading