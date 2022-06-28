|
3 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income That'll Let You Sleep Peacefully
While growth and technology stocks have been hit particularly hard by the broader market's sell-off, even stable, dividend-growing stocks have been caught up in the drop lately.This bear market has left many promising dividend payers trading well below recent highs and offering investors a unique opportunity to build their passive income.Today we will look at three stocks with stable operations, growing dividends, and low payout ratios -- and explore why buying them now could help you sleep peacefully at night.Continue reading
