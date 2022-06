3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 Index has fallen into a bear market. Inflation is running hot, and interest rates are rising. There are very legitimate fears that the global economy could get hit by a recession. Canadian banks like Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD), Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) are still worth a closer look.Rising interest rates are good for banks because it allows them to charge more for lending services. However, if those higher rates squash home-buying rates or push the economy into a recession, banks will suffer.With fear high and stocks already in a bear market, investors appear to be erring on the side of caution. This helps explain why the shares of TD Bank, BMO, and CIBC have all fallen at least 20% so far in 2022.Continue reading