3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Dividend stocks are always popular, and they belong in any well-diversified portfolio. But more investors have become interested in dividends, which provide a certain amount of stability -- and income -- in this volatile market.Some dividend stocks are better than others. That can mean several things, such as how high the yield is, how reliable the dividend is, and whether or not the dividend is increasing. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Costco (NASDAQ: COST), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD) are three top dividend stocks to buy today. Coca-Cola is a Dividend King, which means it's been paying and raising its dividend for at least 50 years. The company owns iconic brands that breed strong consumer loyalty and generate steady and high levels of cash. These in turn allow it to try new ventures and pay its generous dividend.Continue reading