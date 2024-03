3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

The major market indexes have surged to new highs as growth stocks take the spotlight once again. However, many investors like to have some passive income to get by when the inevitable dip occurs.Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are great dividend stocks to buy right now .John Ballard (PepsiCo): Companies that sell goods that people buy every day can make for solid income investments. PepsiCo is one of the best consumer brands to consider. It has a leading position in snacks and beverages, with a large portfolio of brands like Quaker Oats, Doritos, and Gatorade. Last year, the company generated $9 billion in profit, which funded its 52nd year of dividend increases.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel