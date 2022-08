3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, inflation is high, interest rates are rising, and pandemic-associated supply chain constraints persist. Yet some companies continue to turn in solid financial results and raise their dividends.Three such top companies are confectionary behemoth The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY), electric utility giant NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and U.S. water utility leader American Water Works (NYSE: AWK).All three of these dividend stocks have outperformed the market over the long term. And there's no reason to believe that they won't continue to do so. All three are worth considering buying now if you're an investor with a long-term investing mindset. Continue reading