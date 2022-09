3 Top Dividend Stocks With Staying Power to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When the economy grows, most companies generate the capital needed to expand their operations and some even have enough to pay dividends to shareholders. However, economic downtowns and recessions can create a different story. Growth and capital dry up, hindering some companies' ability to continue paying dividends. Strong companies prove their dividend staying power by paying out during both good times and bad. Three dividend stocks with durable dividends are Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). Three Motley Fool contributors offer up some reasons why these dividend stocks are great buys right now . Matt DiLallo (Digital Realty): This data center real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered its 17th consecutive annual dividend increase earlier this year, demonstrating its staying power. The 5% raise kept it in a select group of REITs that have raised their dividend every year since their initial public offering. Continue reading