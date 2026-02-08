Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
08.02.2026 15:25:00
3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income in 2026
In light of the recent meltdown of most of the market's top technology names, are boring ol' dividend stocks suddenly much more attractive? For plenty of investors this now seems to be the case.And if you're going to start your search for greener pastures anywhere in particular, the blue chip names of the Dow Jones Industrial Average may be a great place to begin -- and even end -- the effort.With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at three of the Dow's top dividend-paying prospects for 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Inc
|
06.02.26
|Börse: Dow-Jones-Index erreicht erstmals 50.000 Punkte (Spiegel Online)
|
04.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Dow-Aktie fällt: Stellenabbau im großen Stil (dpa-AFX)
|
28.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Dow-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Dow von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.01.26
|Chemiebranche in Ostdeutschland: unter Druck - trotzdem höhere Löhne? (dpa-AFX)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: So steht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)