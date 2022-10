3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) tend to be industry-leading companies that are meant to provide a representation of the broader economy. And although the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are generally preferred benchmarks over the DJIA since they are market-cap weighted and include more companies, the DJIA remains a reliable source of inspiration for building a stock market starter kit. It can also be a good place to turn to for buys during a bear market.Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stand out as three reliable Dow stocks to buy in October and hold for decades. Investing in equal parts of each company produces a dividend yield of 3.6%. Here's what makes each dividend stock a great buy now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading