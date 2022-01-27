|
27.01.2022 13:35:00
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Over the last few years, e-commerce has grown to become one of the largest industries worldwide. Analysts expect the category to hit $5 trillion in global spending in 2022 and grow to $6 trillion in 2024, with $1 trillion predicted to be spent just in the United States this year. With a multitrillion-dollar opportunity that is set to continue growing over the next few years, e-commerce is one of the best places to look for potential new investments. Here are three e-commerce stocks to consider buying right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!