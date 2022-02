3 Top e-Commerce Stocks To Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There were many changes brought about by the pandemic, but the acceleration of e-commerce has been a big one and is likely to be a lasting one.Studies are suggesting that many people who started shopping online out of necessity during the height of COVID-19 will likely continue to do so. According to eMarketer, e-commerce sales will exceed $5.5 trillion worldwide in 2022 and account for 21% of all retail sales. There are several ways for investors to capitalize on this lasting trend, and the three e-commerce stocks featured below (two of which might surprise you) all have real potential to provide market outperformance for long-term investors. Continue reading