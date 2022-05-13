|
13.05.2022 16:23:00
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
The rise of e-commerce is like a freight train screaming down the tracks. What was a $1.3 trillion global retail marketplace in 2014 has grown to $4.9 trillion in 2021 and is expected to rise to $7.4 trillion by 2025.Digital sales extend beyond the traditional online retailers that first come to mind, such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). But online sales also benefit logistics companies, cybersecurity providers, and even the landlords that own the distribution centers. With the stock market in so much flux in 2022, many investors are seeking shelter. But those with a long-term outlook may want to consider buying or adding to e-commerce stocks that pay solid dividends, create excellent cash flows, and are in sectors that should hold up in an economic slowdown.Continue reading
