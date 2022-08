3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Owning the right e-commerce stocks can create amazing returns for investors. Consider this: Despite two decades of growth, e-commerce still makes up only 15% of U.S. retail sales. But just that small share of the pie has been enough to generate a few trillion dollars in market value for the following companies.Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) offer investors a combination of growth and value after the market sell-off. Buying an equal amount of all three stocks in a well-diversified portfolio just might be all the e-commerce exposure a long-term investor needs. Let's find out a bit more about these three e-commerce stocks.More than 2 million merchants across 175 countries use Shopify to process orders and manage their online storefronts. This is more than double the level of merchant users in 2018. As more merchants sign up to use Shopify's valuable selling tools, it has cemented its brand as a go-to checkout solution.Continue reading