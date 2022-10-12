|
12.10.2022 14:34:00
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
E-commerce has been one of the significant investing themes of the last decade. But many top e-commerce stocks are down significantly during a difficult market environment in 2022, giving investors another chance to add some top e-commerce names to their portfolio at prices they may not have thought they'd see again.While e-commerce retail sales have grown into a $1 trillion market annually in the United States, believe it or not, e-commerce still only accounts for 13% of retail sales. This means that while e-commerce is a lucrative market, there is plenty of room for growth. Let's take a look at three top e-commerce stocks that look like attractive opportunities right now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!