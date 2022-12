3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been nothing short of a disaster for e-commerce stocks. Growth in the sector has nearly ground to a halt due to macroeconomic headwinds and tough comparisons to the pandemic boom, and stock prices have plunged across the sector.However, there could be good news coming shortly. Wells Fargo's Brian Fitzgerald recently issued a note stating that he saw e-commerce growth starting to accelerate and that sales trends in e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores would normalize. Prior to the pandemic, e-commerce was growing by about 15% annually.While recessionary headwinds could strengthen next year, e-commerce stocks will benefit from easier comparisons. You can take advantage of the sell-off with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Each of these e-commerce stocks looks poised for a comeback.Continue reading