3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now

E-commerce has hit a rough patch over the last year as a surge in the industry during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic has given way to a slowdown.Shoppers have shifted their spending back to stores and services like travel and restaurants, and e-commerce companies have also faced difficult comparisons with the sales boom in 2020 and 2021.However, that's no reason to give up on the sector. Over the long run, e-commerce should continue to take market share from brick-and-mortar stores as delivery gets even faster and ordering gets more convenient. For example, it's easy to envision how AI chatbot technology could transform voice-ordering on devices like Amazon's Alexa. Continue reading