|
31.03.2023 13:20:00
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
E-commerce has hit a rough patch over the last year as a surge in the industry during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic has given way to a slowdown.Shoppers have shifted their spending back to stores and services like travel and restaurants, and e-commerce companies have also faced difficult comparisons with the sales boom in 2020 and 2021.However, that's no reason to give up on the sector. Over the long run, e-commerce should continue to take market share from brick-and-mortar stores as delivery gets even faster and ordering gets more convenient. For example, it's easy to envision how AI chatbot technology could transform voice-ordering on devices like Amazon's Alexa. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!