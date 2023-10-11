|
11.10.2023 12:10:00
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Investors are always searching for businesses that compete in markets that will expand for decades. There's no way to know for sure about these growth niches, of course, but it's a lot easier to increase sales when the industry you operate in is ballooning.E-commerce is a textbook example of that kind of growth industry. The niche was responsible for just 1% of U.S. retail sales in 2001 and climbed to 12% just before the pandemic struck. The metric peaked at 17% of sales during the worst of the pandemic lockdowns, and it declined through mid-2022 as pandemic pressures eased. E-commerce's share of overall retail sales has now returned to its more normal growth rate, rising in each of the last three quarters. It now accounts for 15% (roughly $4.5 trillion for all of 2023) of all retail sales globally.Expansions of that magnitude can create many winners. Let's take a closer look at three especially strong e-commerce specialists that deserve a spot on your watch list.
