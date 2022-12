3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The energy sector can be a great place for income-seeking investors. The industry tends to generate lots of cash flow, allowing companies to pay attractive dividends.Three great energy dividend stocks to consider buying this month are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). Here's why this trio of energy stocks look like great buys heading into 2023.Enterprise Products Partners offers investors a big-time income stream. The master limited partnership (MLP) currently yields 7.8%. That's several times higher than the 1.6% dividend yield on the S&P 500. Continue reading