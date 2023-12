3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This December

Energy stocks have woefully underperformed this year. While the S&P 500 is up more than 19%, the energy stocks in that index are down by an average of 2%. That underperformance has many energy stocks looking like relatively compelling investment opportunities these days. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as the top ones to buy this December. Here's why they think investors should scoop up shares this month. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): If there's one thing that gets a dividend investor's blood pumping, it's a fat yield, like the 7.5% yield on offer from Enterprise Products Partners. The only thing investors need to be careful about when looking at mouthwatering yields like that is whether they're sustainable. Enterprise's yield is very well covered.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel