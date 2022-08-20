|
20.08.2022 13:05:00
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now
The energy industry is in a transition period. We currently need fossil fuels to run the global economy, but we also must transition to cleaner alternative energy sources to improve energy security and long-term sustainability. All this means energy companies need to have a dual focus on borh the fuels of today and tomorrow.Three energy stocks that are toeing that line well are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). That makes them stand out as top energy stocks to buy for both the current environment and future energy market.Enbridge is one of the largest oil pipeline companies in North America. However, the Canadian pipeline company can see the writing on the proverbial wall. That's leading it to invest heavily to build infrastructure supporting lower-carbon fuels. It's becoming a leader in natural gas transmission and distribution. It also has a large, growing renewable power and new energies business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|10,90
|2,83%
|Top Energy Co Ltd Shanxi (A)
|6,25
|-0,16%