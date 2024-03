3 Top ETFs I Plan to Buy in April

I like to make individual investments. I love being a part owner of something tangible that can grow my wealth over the long term.However, despite my preference for being an active investor, I've passively invested in several high-quality exchange-traded funds (ETFs). I like to use ETFs to invest in a broader theme or another area I'm not comfortable investing in individually. I plan to add to my ETF holdings this month by buying a few more shares of SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI), SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEMKT: SPHY), and JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI). Here's why I plan to buy more of these high-quality ETFs this month.Biotechnology is an amazing sector. It has made some remarkable breakthrough discoveries, including monoclonal antibodies, CRISPR, and mRNA-based vaccines. While I'm very interested in learning about science, most of what biotechnology companies do goes over my head. Because of that, I find investing directly in biotech stocks hard. They can be very risky since drug discovery and development can often have a binary outcome. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel