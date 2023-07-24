|
24.07.2023 23:45:00
3 Top ETFs to Buy Right Now
If you are looking for a simple, effective way to invest in a wide range of sectors, industries, and themes, you might want to consider exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs are collections of stocks, bonds, or other assets that track an index, a sector, or a certain theme like artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, or immuno-oncology. ETFs can help you diversify your portfolio and reduce your risk in a low-cost manner.But with a galaxy's worth of ETFs to choose from, how do you know which ones are the best for your investment goals? Here are three ETFs that stand out as top buys for growth-oriented investors, and those looking to participate in a potentially long-winded recovery following last year's market-wide dip. Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that are disrupting their respective fields with innovative technologies and business models. The fund is led by Cathie Wood, a renowned investor who has a knack for spotting emerging trends and opportunities. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
