3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric car sales have risen rapidly in recent years, but 2021 was an inflection point for the industry, what with global electric car sales more than doubling in the year despite a severe shortage of semiconductor chips. Electric vehicles (EVs) typically use a lot more semiconductors than combustion-engine cars.Yet, electric cars still made up less than 10% of the global car market in 2021, which means there's exponential growth potential ahead for the industry and players making the right moves. Here are three such promising EV stocks that look poised for a mega bull run.Continue reading