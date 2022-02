3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video gaming industry received a huge shot in the arm during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic as people stuck inside their homes kept themselves entertained.Two years later, global interest in video gaming remains high and the industry is expected to keep growing for years to come. According to a third-party estimate, the global video gaming market could hit $546 billion in revenue by 2028, from $229 billion last year.There are several ways investors can tap into this massive opportunity, but Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are three solid options. Let's look at the reasons why these are three top video gaming stocks to buy this month.