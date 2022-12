3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

During the 2008 recession, the gaming industry was often described as a bright spot in the economy and even recession-proof as companies like Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) continued to sell millions of consoles and games. However, the introduction of microtransactions and considerable price hikes altered the gaming industry significantly, with some analysts uncertain it can weather an economic downturn as successfully as in 2008.However, even a $60 game can potentially be played for hundreds of hours and stretch to months of entertainment. Meanwhile, free-to-play games are a bargain for consumers and can be incredibly lucrative for companies using ads and in-game purchases.With a recession on the horizon in 2023, now might be the perfect time to add a gaming stock to your portfolio. Nintendo, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are excellent options worth considering in January.