3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in March

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Video games are now one of the largest entertainment categories worldwide. Globally, people are spending $200 billion on video game products each year, with that number expected to grow by at least 10% annually as the entertainment category proliferates into older audiences and emerging markets.For the companies that are the gaming leaders worldwide, this secular growth is a recipe for long-term stock price appreciation, making gaming stocks great buy-and-hold candidates for your portfolio.Here are three leading gaming stocks to consider buying in March 2023.Continue reading