23.03.2024 12:45:00
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in March
Data from Statista shows the video games market was valued at close to $400 billion last year, and is projected to hit over $1 trillion by 2032. The industry has a long reputation for offering companies and their investors consistent gains over the long term thanks to reliable demand for new content and hardware upgrades.An economic downturn in 2022 caused a dip in the video games market as spikes in inflation forced consumers to cut discretionary spending. However, market improvements have paved the way for a recovery over the last year, with countless tech stocks on the rise. As a result, it's not a bad time to invest in the video games sector and profit from its development over the next decade.Rapidly expanding markets like virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are bound to boost video game stocks in the coming years. So here are two gaming stocks to buy in March.
