3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in May

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The video games market is expected to hit a value of $385 billion in 2023 and continue expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 8% through 2027, according to Statista. The segment's consistent growth has attracted some of the biggest names in tech, drawn by reliable demand from consumers. As a result, adding a gaming stock to your portfolio can be a lucrative way to keep it growing over the long term. With inflation continuing to ease, now is a great time to invest in the high-profit market. Here are three top gaming stocks to buy in May. Continue reading