3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy In November

The gaming industry was one of the few markets to see increased earnings throughout the 2008 to 2009 recession. Nintendo sold more than 11.2 million of its DS consoles in 2009, hitting a new record. Meanwhile, the Entertainment Software Association president and CEO, Michael D. Gallagher, said on the gaming market at the time: "2009 and 2008 were the highest grossing years in our industry's history," and described the industry's structure as "solid."Gaming has undergone significant changes since then, with investors wondering if the industry can provide the same recession-resistant performance it did in 2008. However, the introduction of subscriptions, microtransactions, and mobile games has only added to companies' revenue streams and given them more tools to pull from if a recession does hit.Continue reading