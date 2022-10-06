|
06.10.2022 11:08:00
3 Top Gaming Stocks to Buy in October
The gaming industry remained strong throughout the 2008 recession, as companies like Nintendo continued selling millions of Wii and DS consoles. The same won't necessarily be true if a recession hits again, as prices for games and consoles soared astronomically since then. But there are some silver linings to the gaming market today. Game subscription services, microtransactions, and the booming mobile gaming industry offer multiple avenues for game companies to gain revenue outside of new titles and console sales. In fact, analysts expect total global video game revenue to increase from $235.7 billion in 2022 to $321.1 billion in 2026, a rise of 36%.As a result, it might not be a bad idea for patient investors to consider adding gaming stocks to their portfolios, and there are some excellent choices in October. So let's take a look. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
