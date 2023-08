3 Top Growth ETFs to Buy Right Now

Investing in stocks doesn't have to be overly complicated. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs for short, offer many of the same benefits of owning individual stocks, but these vehicles come with the added bonus of instant diversification. As a result, ETFs can be a straightforward and simple way to gain exposure to the market, or a particular theme like artificial intelligence or genomic medicine, without the risks associated with buying and holding individual stocks. Which ETFs stand out as strong buys right now? With growth-oriented equities on the mend following the 2022 bear market, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG), iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEMKT: EEM), and iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEMKT: IRBO) all screen as attractive buys. Here's a brief overview of each growth ETF. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel