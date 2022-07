3 Top-Growth Stocks in a Weakened Economy to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Wall Street is worried about the economy and the market keeps falling, focusing on the fastest-growing companies can help you discover the best stocks. If a company can deliver revenue growth above 50% when the outlook for the economy is weakest, it must be providing something of great importance to customers.StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are three companies that continue to report high revenue growth in 2022. I personally own shares of StoneCo and Snowflake. Here's why these stocks could produce monster returns over many years.StoneCo is a Brazil-based fintech company that has experienced accelerating growth over the last year, and the stock has already won a spot in Warren Buffett's portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway. It offers payment solutions, digital banking, credit and insurance products, and point-of-sale software to merchants in one of the fastest-growing e-commerce regions in the world. Continue reading