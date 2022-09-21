|
21.09.2022 13:21:00
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
Some investors may see declining share prices as a signal to exit the market. However, I have a different view: Lower share prices should be viewed as an opportunity to accumulate the stocks of great businesses for the long term. As these companies grow their profits, cash flows, and dividends, their share prices will also rise, thus allowing you to compound your wealth and get ever closer to your dream retirement.That said, selecting the right companies should involve a careful process that focuses on key attributes. Some of these characteristics are: being a dominant player within its industry, having a great track record of surviving through challenging times, and possessing catalysts that act as tailwinds to sustain growth for years, or even decades. The three businesses below have the above qualities and more, and may deserve places in your investment portfolio.Image source: Getty images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
