3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Some investors cannot wait for 2022 to end. After all, many of them saw large price drops on at least some of their holdings. But 2022 also offered opportunities for some investors as many pricey stocks suddenly became considerably better values than they were in 2021's bull market. While some of these stocks were admittedly overvalued, there were also a select group of fantastic companies with prosperous futures that saw their stock prices fall steeply even though their underlying businesses remained strong. During this downturn, long-term investors buying into these companies are likely to be rewarded for maintaining their disciplined investment strategies, like dollar -cost averaging. As Morgan Creek Capital Management founder Mark Yusko once said, "Only in the stock market do people run out of the store when things go on sale." The quote offers a terrific reminder for investors just in time for the holiday shopping season. Three growth stocks with tremendous profit potential right now are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Let's take a closer look at these screaming buys.