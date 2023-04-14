|
14.04.2023 11:10:00
3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now
The chatter about a recession in 2023 is on the rise. Maybe it's merited. Maybe it's not. But for shareholders of certain companies, such weakness won't really matter. These companies are built to last and remind investors their portfolios can thrive in even the toughest of environments.Here's a closer look at three of these names whose stocks were erroneously beaten down last year. They're rebounding now, but there's still plenty of reason they can continue rallying. There's no denying Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) isn't the bulldozer it used to be. The search engine industry is mature. So is the mobile operating system business that Alphabet's Android dominates. Alphabet offers a suite of cloud computing services, but so do powerhouses like Microsoft and Amazon. Meanwhile, it's just tough to continue logging huge growth when you're already huge.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!